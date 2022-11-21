CII denies exam costs are ‘far too high’ amid ‘recruitment crisis’
The Chartered Insurance Institute has been told its exam costs are ‘far too high’ and is being urged to cut prices to attract people into insurance amid a recruitment crisis.
Insurance exam training body, the Wiser Academy, has calculated that the CII exams costs are £1,018 for non-members taking the print and digital option.
It assessed that one of the cheapest CII options available, the digital only choice for members, will reach £687.06 in costs. The costs include factors such as study materials.
Even that cheap option is more expensive than similar qualifications across accounting, book-keeping, finance, and banking, the Wiser Academy claims.
However, the CII
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- FCA to release crucial personal lines value data ‘imminently’
- Development Bank of Wales invests in start-up broker
- Industry gears up for 2022 Insurance Day of Giving
- Aviva forecasts £25bn UK investment power boost from Solvency II reforms
- Bridge reports record operating profits
- People Moves: 14-18 November 2022
- Ardonagh posts double digital advisory growth but retail fall