Biba schemes provider Renovation Plan ties up with Axa

Renovation Plan has teamed-up with Axa as its exclusive partner for all the specialist home renovation provider’s insurance products.

Renovation Plan first signed up with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association in 2017 to deliver a scheme for properties undergoing renovation works. The member scheme was renewed in 2020.

Part of the Aston Lark group, Renovation Plan has offered insurance for renovations, extensions, conversions, self-builds and new-builds for almost 20 years.

According to Renovation Plan, the new Axa partnership adds further enhancements.

Key additions include an increased total sum insured limit of £10m