Insurance Age

Biba schemes provider Renovation Plan ties up with Axa

building-renovation-construction
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Renovation Plan has teamed-up with Axa as its exclusive partner for all the specialist home renovation provider’s insurance products.

Renovation Plan first signed up with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association in 2017 to deliver a scheme for properties undergoing renovation works. The member scheme was renewed in 2020.

Part of the Aston Lark group, Renovation Plan has offered insurance for renovations, extensions, conversions, self-builds and new-builds for almost 20 years.

According to Renovation Plan, the new Axa partnership adds further enhancements.

Key additions include an increased total sum insured limit of £10m

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

Most read

  1. ABI urges the Chancellor to freeze IPT
  2. People Moves: 7-11 November 2022
  3. Covea, Hiscox and RSA commit to Build Back Better
  4. Insurers going back to basics on schemes - BLW's Brett Sainty
  5. Atlanta claims UK first with Plain Numbers roll out
  6. Qlaims partners with MVP and Ataraxia Network
  7. US insurtech Vouch invests in broking start-up Capsule

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: