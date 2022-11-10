Stubben Edge buys Cedar Underwriting
Stubben Edge Group has bought specialist managing general underwriter Cedar Underwriting.
According to Stubben Edge, Cedar Underwriting gives brokers the ability to access niche commercial products as well as Lloyd’s markets.
The business snapped up regulatory and compliance experts Helodrium and credit broker Finpoint last month.
The pair of deals followed on from buying Lloyd’s broker Genesis Special Risks and Bonhill Group’s Business Solutions & Governance Division in August.Approach
Chris Kenning, CEO of Stubben Edge Group, said: “We are excited to bring Cedar Underwriting
