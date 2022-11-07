JMG buys Premier Insurance
JMG Group has bought County Durham insurance broker Premier Insurance.
Established in 2001, Premier employs nine people at its base in Consett, handling both personal and commercial insurance and working with clients across the UK.
JMG Group was formed in 2020, when Nick Houghton and the existing management team, backed by Synova Capital, completed an MBO from the Glendinning family.
This year the group entered the Scottish market in April striking a joint-ownership arrangement with Greenwood Moreland and expanded further into Scotland buying GS Group in June.
