Dickson & Co buys Jim Burton Insurance Services in Armagh
Dickson & Co has expanded its network of offices in Northern Ireland to eight with the purchase of Armagh-based Jim Burton Insurance Services.
Established in 1978 Jim Burton Insurance Services works across personal and commercial lines.
All nine employees are remaining with the business with former owner Jim Burton continuing to work with Dickson & Co managing director Ashley Dickson. The buy takes Dickson & Co to over £30m of gross written premium.
As previously reported by Insurance Age, Dickson & Co bought Limavady-based Morrison Associates at the turn of the year bringing it close to the £30m GWP threshold.
After that deal
