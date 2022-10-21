People Moves: 17-21 October 2022

Keep up to date on the latest personnel changes in insurance.

Featuring: Pool Re, Howden, Momentum, CFC, LV, PIB and Allianz Trade.

Pool Re appoints Jonathan Gray as CUO elect

Pool Re has appointed Jonathan Gray as chief underwriting officer elect. Gray will join the terrorism reinsurer in November and work alongside current CUO Steve Coates before the latter’s retirement in early 2023.

Gray has more than 30 years’ experience in the insurance market and joins Pool Re from Axis Re, where he most recently held the role of president of Global Specialties.