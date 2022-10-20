Biggest annual rise in five years as car premiums jump 14%
Average comprehensive car insurance premiums reached £586 in the third quarter, up 14% since Q3 2021 and by 6% in the last three months alone, according to research by Confused and WTW.
The Car Insurance Price Index recorded a £72 year-on-year increase for UK motorists including a £32 rise during the quarter.
The latest uplift means prices have gone up for four quarters in a row. The most recent rise was the biggest of this series of quarterly increases.
The research also detailed that in all three quarters since 1 January when the Financial Conduct Authority brought in rules to end dual pricing motorists have been paying more than a year ago.Regions
The index, based on
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Biba vows to fight for brokers in FCA meeting on fair value assessments
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Introduction
- Stonegate BI judgement criticised for giving insurers potential furlough 'windfall'
- Top 75 UK Brokers: Analysis
- Amazon partners with Ageas, LV and Co-op on home insurance launch
- Top 75 UK Brokers 2022: Bandings
- Insurers and brokers detail employee help amid cost-of-living crisis