Aston Lark reveals growth in final year before sale to Howden

Aston Lark has posted a 72% rise in revenue at group level to £157.6m in 2021 with organic growth in commission and fees coming in at 11%.

According to a filing at Companies House, this was “a positive result against a backdrop of the economic environment during Covid-19 and a highly competitive market with hardening rates in certain sectors”.

Like-for-like underlying organic Ebitda – adjusted to include a full 12 months of acquisitions made along with associated integration – was up 9% for the year compared to 2020.

The figures for the main UK regulated trading entity within the group showed 17% turnover growth to £72.7m for