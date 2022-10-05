CII elects Swiss Re’s Russell Higginbotham as president

Russell Higginbotham, CEO of Swiss Re Solutions, has been elected president of the Chartered Insurance Institute for 2023 moving up from deputy president and succeeding Peter Blanc.

Blanc, CEO of Aston Lark, has held the role since 1 January and will handover to Higginbotham on the same date next year.

Higginbotham started his career in 1986 with a UK life insurer and joined Munich Re as a senior marketing analyst in 1991.

He moved to Swiss Re in 1994 and has held leadership positions in London and around the world including in Sydney and Singapore.

In July 2019 he took up the post of CEO Reinsurance Asia and regional president Asia and was appointed to his present role