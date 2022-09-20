Abbey posts turnover surge as profits rise in 2021
Abbey Insurance Brokers, which trades as AbbeyAutoline, has reported turnover of £26.6m for 2021, up 29.2% on the year before.
Parent company Prestige Insurance Holdings bought Autoline in 2018 and the two Northern Ireland brokers came together in September 2020 to form AbbeyAutoline.
A filing at Companies House showed that post-tax profit at Abbey Insurance Brokers, which has taken in Autoline, rose by £842,000 to reach £2.26m in 2021.
Operating profit was also up, from £2.99m to £4.23m, as Ebitda jumped nearly 30% year-on-year hitting £6.1m.
In the document the directors reported that they were committed to “long
