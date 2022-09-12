Stubben Edge secures £5.6m investment

The latest injection has followed a £10m funding round in September last year.

Cornerstone investors include a number of Lloyd’s names, Nigel Wray, Dowgate Wealth, family offices, institutional investors and other HNW investors, the business detailed.

Stubben Edge underwent a management buyout in 2018 and along with last year’s £10m raise it has previously secured £1m in 2019 and £4m at the beginning of 2021.

Since the last round, the firm has snapped up Lloyd’s broker Genesis Special Risks