GRP posts £201m turnover ahead of Brown & Brown sale
The figures for the period ahead of being snapped up by Brown & Brown for £1.48bn also showed rising turnover coming in at £201m. The Brown & Brown deal completed in July.
The numbers were released in a filing this month at Companies House for GRP UK Bidco.
The holding company was formed in January 2020 ahead of private equity house Searchlight buying up GRP. That deal went through in June 2020.
Year-on-year comparisons in the document are complicated by the fact that the figures for 2021
