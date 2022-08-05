GWP up but profit and COR deteriorate for Allianz Holdings

The insurer’s combined operating ratio deteriorated to 97.2% compared to 91.7% in the same period last year.

Gross written premium, however, was on the up hitting £1.96bn (H1 2021: £1.86bn). The breakdown showed that personal lines ticked up from £1.22bn to £1.26bn while commercial lines GWP increased to £694m (2021: £630m).

Growth

Colm Holmes, CEO Allianz Holdings, said: “I’m pleased with Allianz’s performance. We’ve seen strong trading in the first half of the year, although this was