Brokers call for better claims communication from insurers

An Allianz survey of 31 brokers in March found that over two thirds of ‘claims-handling’ brokers said they spend at least three quarters of their time dealing with simple and straightforward claims, as opposed to complex or high value (over £100,000).

The Allianz Broker Voice Survey asked which aspects of the claims process had the largest impact on brokers’ work and the service they provide to customers.

For respondents, the overall smoothness of the claims journey was the most important