Blog: Firms need to safeguard employee mental health and their own liability

Stress and mental health issues are not new and are a natural part of the human condition. What is new is the rapid development in the understanding of mental health issues and the widespread acceptance in society that mental health is real and just as important as physical health.

‘It’s normal to feel pain in your hands and feet, if you’re using your feet as feet and your hands as hands. And for a human being to feel stress is normal, if he’s living a normal life.’

Marcus Aurelius – 121 to