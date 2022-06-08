Greenwood Moreland buys R C McLeish

JMG Group entered the Scottish market in April striking a joint-ownership arrangement with Greenwood Moreland and expanded further into Scotland this week buying GS Group.

R C McLeish has served the Lanarkshire community for over 40 years looking after commercial and personal lines customers.

Owner Graeme McLeish and his team will assist with the transfer of business to Greenwood Moreland from its office in Lanark over the next 12 months, the buyer detailed adding that this would be supported