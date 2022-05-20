FCA warns on Broker Express clone

The brokerexpressltd web address listed by the regulator yesterday, which is not authorised by or registered with the FCA, reveals a site offering crypto currencies.

The cloned site is also using the postal address of the genuine authorised firm Broker Express Limited.

The watchdog stressed there was no association with the clone firm as it warned consumers to be aware of the scammers.

Broker Express Limited, with its trading name Broker Express, is an appointed representative of Eaton Gate