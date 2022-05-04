FCA staff go on strike with two more walkouts planned
Unite detailed that there will be 48 hours of continuous strike action by workers across the financial regulator in London and Edinburgh followed by “a continuous ‘work to rule’ by the workforce who will withdraw the regular overtime and additional work they currently do outside of their contractual duties”.
Further action is planned for 9–10 June and 5–6 July.
Unite members at the FCA voted last month in favour of going on strike over proposed changes to pay and conditions at the watchdog.
T
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- QBE launches contractors combined for mid-market
- Aston Lark buys UKGlobal
- Matson flags M&A as key to Gallagher growth strategy
- Premium Credit bought by Towerbrook Capital Partners
- Opinion: Why the human touch remains integral to the underwriting profession
- The Irish broker market: Consolidation and compliance
- Markerstudy completes BGL Insurance takeover