FCA staff go on strike with two more walkouts planned

Unite detailed that there will be 48 hours of continuous strike action by workers across the financial regulator in London and Edinburgh followed by “a continuous ‘work to rule’ by the workforce who will withdraw the regular overtime and additional work they currently do outside of their contractual duties”.

Further action is planned for 9–10 June and 5–6 July.

Unite members at the FCA voted last month in favour of going on strike over proposed changes to pay and conditions at the watchdog.

T