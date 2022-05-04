Biba joins GAIN as founding member
The trade body now sits alongside industry founders including Aviva, the Association of British Insurers, Marsh UK & Ireland, Principal, Swiss Re, UnderwriteMe and Zurich. GAIN also has founding partners ArcQ, Ambitious about Autism, Expand the Circle and ISC Group.
GAIN, the not for profit industry hub, was formed in 2021 with a commitment to champion neurodiversity and positively impact lives and improve workplaces, for the benefit of all.
Earlier this year committee and team member Johnny
