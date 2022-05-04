FCA adds to senior leadership team

Mel Gunewardena is joining the authority as senior advisor. Gunewardena is currently chief market intelligence officer at the Commodities and Future Trading Commission based in Washington DC, and former managing director at Goldman Sachs. He will join the organisation in mid-May.

The watchdog has appointed Graeme Reynolds as director of competition. He already works for the regulator as one of the deputy chief economists. Reynolds will lead the FCA’s team undertaking competition market studies