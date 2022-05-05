People Moves: 3 - 6 May 2022

Featuring: Insurindex, Castel Underwriting, Zurich, Markel, Loadsure Nick Grazier joins Insurindex Nick Grazier joins Insurindex Insurindex has appointed Nick Grazier as chief commercial officer, effective immediately. The business launched last month to research and rank commercial insurance brands in the specialty market. Grazier brings with him more than 28 years of experience working in the London, UK regional and international insurance markets. He has worked for a variety of brands across the insurance industry

