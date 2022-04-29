Interview: Richard Tuplin, Towergate

Taking up the CEO mantle at Towergate is an exciting privilege, according to Richard Tuplin. He has spent the first 40 days since succeeding Joe Thelwell meeting the leadership team and getting into as many of Towergate’s 70 offices as possible.

A key focus under his leadership will be organic growth, he tells Insurance Age.

“We have to grow organically as a business. If you are not growing organically you are going backwards,” he says. “New business and client renewals are the lifeblood of