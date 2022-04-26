CII and University of Bolton develop MBA in Islamic Insurance and Risk Management
The CII detailed that the course will be delivered by distance learning with a blend of live online sessions, tutor support and independent study.
Alongside management subjects within an MBA the qualification includes modules on Islamic Insurance and Islamic Risk Management to enable professionals to develop comprehensive and contemporary knowledge and understanding of methodologies and concepts of Islamic Law, and the application of legal principles within Islamic business transactions.
