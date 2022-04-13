Clive Galbraith steps down as chair of Green Insurance

Greens CEO Duncan Coleman confirmed: “He wants to take a real step back. He has a portfolio of clients that he has had for many years and is going to continue to look after them for the foreseeable future.”

Galbraith’s chairman duties will be shared between Coleman, managing director Rob Ashburn and Duncan Carter, CEO of retail at GRP and Stuart Grieb, regional managing director for the South at GRP who sit on the board of Greens.

Galbraith joined the broker in 1983 when it was known as LG