People Moves: 28 March - 1 April 2022

WTW names Tammy Richardson as Europe regional leader for its insurance consulting and technology business

WTW has appointed Tammy Richardson as Europe regional leader for its insurance consulting and technology business. Richardson most recently served as UK & Ireland leader for the same business.

Richardson will lead a team of over 500 people with responsibility for P&L management and strategy bringing over 30 years of experience to the role.

