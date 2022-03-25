Insurance Age

Hagerty launches motorsport insurance in the UK

race-cars
  Insurance Age staff
Hagerty International has teamed up with Gullwing Racing Insurance to launch an on-track product for the UK.

The firm said that the products, its first UK motorsport offering, had been designed to offer the highest levels of cover for amateur and professional motorsport activities, providing the ultimate peace of mind for teams and drivers who prefer to focus on racing.

After track day cover is available for both road registered and competition vehicles whilst driving solo on a track day or

