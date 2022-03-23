Doing nothing on ESG is the biggest risk, brokers warned

Brokers have the chance to use their “massive influence” as a positive force for change pushing the environmental, social and governance agenda, experts told the audience at Insurance Age’s UK Broker Summit today.

In a panel session at the event Carl Gurney, renewable energy director at Marsh Commercial and Roger Jackson, partner and insurance ESG lead for the UK at KPMG tackled what brokers should be doing to be ESG friendly.

Jackson told attendees to start by thinking about their own