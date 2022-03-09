Andy Burnham announced as Biba keynote
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has unveiled Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester, as its opening keynote speaker at The Biba Conference 2022.
First elected in May 2017 Burnham was re-elected for a second term in May 2021. Formerly MP for Leigh from 2001, he also held ministerial positions at the Home Office, Department of Health and HM Treasury. In 2008 he became Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, before returning to Health as Secretary of State in 2009.
In
