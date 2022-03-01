FCA confirms scrapping bonuses

The FCA has confirmed that discretionary cash bonuses will end for all staff from next year, with the final bonuses to be paid this April.

The watchdog’s consultation on pay and conditions ran from September to December, with the initial proposals causing widespread debate and no shortage of anger.

This February, union Unite accused FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi of “waging war” on staff as it revealed that 87% of members at the regulator supported strike action against the proposals. It urged the FCA