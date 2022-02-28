"Delight” for Wolseley-owner as Axa loses BI case
Restaurant firm Corbin & King is delighted with the ruling after being “badly served” by insurers following the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, a judge decided that Axa should pay for each property the group was forced to close rather than just one payment.
Jeremy King, CEO and co-founder, commented: “Naturally, I am delighted with Mrs. Justice Cockerill’s judgement. I am not a confrontational person, but I felt that the hospitality business had been badly served by insurers during the
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]suranceage.co.uk
More on Insight
Most read
- FCA dual pricing rules drive biggest monthly premium jump in eight years, says Consumer Intelligence
- Brokers praise insurer response to storms claims
- Judge rules in favour of Wolseley-owner Corbin & King in BI case with Axa
- People Moves: 21-25 February 2022
- EV charging product launched
- Analysis: How do brokers feel about a four-day week?
- Modellers put Storms Dudley and Eunice losses at up to £4.1bn (€5bn)