"Delight” for Wolseley-owner as Axa loses BI case

Restaurant firm Corbin & King is delighted with the ruling after being “badly served” by insurers following the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, a judge decided that Axa should pay for each property the group was forced to close rather than just one payment.

Jeremy King, CEO and co-founder, commented: “Naturally, I am delighted with Mrs. Justice Cockerill’s judgement. I am not a confrontational person, but I felt that the hospitality business had been badly served by insurers during the