Analysis: Spotlight falls on personal lines amid consolidation frenzy
There was a record number of deals and money spent on consolidation in the UK insurance distribution market in 2021, according to figures from IMAS Corporate Finance.
The M&A specialists’ annual update detailed that 145 buys – up from 108 in 2020 – cost just over £6bn.
The breakdown of the numbers revealed that there were 78 deals for businesses worth over £5m. These spanned across commercial and personal lines broking, MGAs & wholesale, as well as Lloyd’s brokers and reinsurance (see graph
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact in[email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- FCA dual pricing rules drive biggest monthly premium jump in eight years, says Consumer Intelligence
- Analysis: FCA bares its teeth on residential property insurance
- Aon confirms cyber incident
- FCA confirms scrapping bonuses
- Brokers praise insurer response to storms claims
- "Delight” for Wolseley-owner as Axa loses BI case
- RSA names Cath Frost as regions MD