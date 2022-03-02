Analysis: Spotlight falls on personal lines amid consolidation frenzy

There was a record number of deals and money spent on consolidation in the UK insurance distribution market in 2021, according to figures from IMAS Corporate Finance.

The M&A specialists’ annual update detailed that 145 buys – up from 108 in 2020 – cost just over £6bn.

The breakdown of the numbers revealed that there were 78 deals for businesses worth over £5m. These spanned across commercial and personal lines broking, MGAs & wholesale, as well as Lloyd’s brokers and reinsurance (see graph