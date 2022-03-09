Backpage - March 2022
Winnie is the office dog for the Newbury branch of Academy Insurance
“Winnie is a one-year-old Romanian rescue (we think Corgi/Terrier/Dachshund/Chihuahua). She’s everyone in the offices’s best friend (even if some call her Vinny). Loves all humans and doggo friends, treats, chasing her tail and walks down the racecourse. Hates rain/baths, vegetables and being told no! She was everyone’s topic of conversation in the lockdowns as she was always in the background barking
