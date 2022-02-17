Ex-Allianz boss Jon Dye joins Hiscox as UK CEO

Hiscox has appointed former Allianz leader Jon Dye as UK CEO starting in the role this September.

Dye spent eight years as CEO of Allianz UK having joined in 2003 and taking up the post in 2013.

During his time at the insurer he led the business to buy LV’s general insurance arm and that of Legal & General. It had grown to nearly £4bn of gross written premium by the end of 2020 and delivered £1.86bn with £169m of operating profit in the half year results for 2021.

Dye left Allianz in