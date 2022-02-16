Ebitda and turnover stable at Open GI in 2021

Open GI delivered £26.7m of Ebitda in the year to 31 May 2021, marginally down on the £27.3m achieved the year before.

Revenue at the technology specialists also nudged down from £42.6m in 2020 to £41.7m.

The figures in a filing at Companies House showed a greater decline in profit after tax, which dropped by 35% year on year to £12m.

This came as the company reported £8.6m of exceptional administration expenses, far more than the £2m detailed in 2020.

The breakdown of the £8.6m showed the