Clear targets £300m GWP by end of 2022

Clear Group is on track for growth, aiming to reach £300m GWP by the end of 2022 and acquire more businesses, according to CEO Mike Edgeley.

Following the acquisition of Kent Insurance Brokers last month, Edgeley, who took over the CEO role last year, told Insurance Age that the broker had ambitions to seal more deals over the coming months.

Lifting the lid on how it’s most recent buy, Kent Insurance, came about, Edgeley said that one of the previous owners and founders of MPW Insurance, which