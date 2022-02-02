Brokers urged to engage with Lords' Committee's insurance market regulation inquiry

The investigation into insurance market regulation which was kicked off by The House of Lords Industry and Regulators Committee last month could potentially impact regional brokers, according to David Sparkes, head of compliance and training at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association.

He encouraged brokers to get involved in the consultation, which is open until 11 February.

“In the call for evidence, there’s areas that the House of Lords is looking at input for and I’d recommend anyone who