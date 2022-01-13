Specialist Risk Group buys special risks team from Bridge Insurance

Specialist Risk Group (SRG) has agreed to buy the London-based special risks team from Bridge Insurance. SRG stated that the team, led by Jonathan Starkey and David Walker, has deep expertise in arranging insurance programmes for businesses operating in conflict-affected territories. This includes mine clearance, humanitarian assistance and disaster recovery. The team will join SRG’s existing special risks team led by Cliff Butters. Knowledge

Lee Anderson, SRG deputy chief executive officer

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content. To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected]. You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more. You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected]o.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved. You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/ If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]