People Moves: 10 - 14 January 2022
Featuring: Aon, Consilium, Zurich
Aon hires FI leader
Aon announced that it has named Pete Rutherford as enterprise client leader, financial institutions in the UK. He joined the firm on 1 January and reports to Richard Phelps, head of financial institutions, UK and EMEA.
Rutherford will help build key client relationships for Aon and further strengthen its leading financial institutions practice, joining a growing team of senior experts with broad relationships across the sector.
Rutherford
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Movo Partnership completes three deals
- Aviva and Prestige Underwriting agree fresh panel deal
- Ageas moves to Amazon Web Services for Insurer Hosted Pricing
- Society of Insurance Broking reveals broker challenges in 2022
- Ashwin Mistry joins Broker Insights board
- People Moves: 4 - 7 January 2022
- Dickson & Co buys Morrison Associates