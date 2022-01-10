People Moves: 10 - 14 January 2022

Featuring: Aon, Consilium, Zurich

Aon hires FI leader

Aon announced that it has named Pete Rutherford as enterprise client leader, financial institutions in the UK. He joined the firm on 1 January and reports to Richard Phelps, head of financial institutions, UK and EMEA.

Rutherford will help build key client relationships for Aon and further strengthen its leading financial institutions practice, joining a growing team of senior experts with broad relationships across the sector.

Rutherford