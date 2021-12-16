Covid BI claims payments reach £1.2bn

Insurers have paid out a total of £1.2bn in Covid-19 related business interruption claims, according to the latest set of figures from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

The data showed that providers had made initial payments worth £308.4m and final settlements of £916.7m as of 6 December 2021.

The regulator said in September that BI claims payments had surpassed £1bn.

Additionally, 31,325 (November: 30,032) of BI policyholders who have had claims accepted have received at least an