Stubben Edge acquires Akoni Hub

Stubben Edge has taken ownership of Akoni Hub, a multi-currency cash deposit management platform, Insurance Age can reveal.

The deal will see Akoni’s cash management service added to Stubben Edge’s insurance and financial services products.

The provider says the move is meant to help brokers to manage their business cashflow better, develop products to market more quickly, and accelerate growth.

Benefits

Commenting on how the acquisition will help brokers, Chris Kenning, CEO of Stubben Edge