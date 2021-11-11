Broker Expo: How can the industry solve its reputation problem?
Policy wordings and transparency are some key points to consider when looking at the end customer and aiming to improve service following the BI test case.
This is according to panelists on the reputational management discussion which took place at the Coventry Building Society Arena during this year’s Broker Expo.
Wordings
Emily Kenna, director at Sense Risk Solutions believes that insurers should review their policies and rewrite them properly so that customers are better able to understand
