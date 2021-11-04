Movo exits GRP’s Hedron network

The Movo Partnership has terminated its relationship with Hedron, which is the network run by Global Risk Partners, Insurance Age has learned.

Managing director, Lea Cheesbrough, commented: “We wanted to step away from the connection to private equity. With all the M&A in the sector, we want ‘independence’ to still be a word in broking in five years’ time.”

Movo was originally part of the Bluefin Network, which was later acquired by Marsh. It became part of the GRP stable when the broker