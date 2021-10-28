John Lewis pulls controversial home insurance ad

Following regulatory action from the FCA, retailer John Lewis was forced to pull its home insurance advert after the watchdog deemed it “potentially misleading”.

The commercial first aired on 11 October, and on Wednesday, 27 October, the retailer posted on Twitter that it chose to withdraw it due to the regulator warning the provider it could confuse customers about insurance.

A spokesperson for the FCA told Insurance Age: “Financial services firms’ marketing must be clear, fair and not