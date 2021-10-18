Allianz launches sustainable procurement charter

With this charter, Allianz says it aims to encourage suppliers to reduce carbon emissions, recycle waste, use renewable energy, and consider biodiversity.

Allianz Insurance has launched a sustainable procurement charter to encourage its suppliers to adopt and develop Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices.

For future tender assessments, the commercial insurer says it will apply a minimum weighting of 10% to ESG factors.

It added that this is a way of prioritising suppliers who have embedded sustainable and ethical practices within their organisation.

Partnerships

The insurer added it would also provide support and education to suppliers who are invested in ESG.

In this sense, it expressed its intention to partner with suppliers who understand the nature of the materials, products, and services they’re providing and the importance of protecting the environment and fostering good relations with their employees and their local communities.

Oleh Melnyk, head of procurement and property at Allianz Insurance, commented: “We need to act against climate change, and we can’t act alone, we need to involve our supplier partners.

“This charter will help develop a shared mindset with them, creating a fairer and more transparent environment. We want to be market leaders in sustainable procurement; that’s part of our ESG ambitions.”

Targets

The sustainable procurement charter is designed for suppliers who have a contractual relationship with Allianz in the UK and have a spend profile of more than £20,000. It said this would act as guidance for internal buyers and suppliers.

With this charter, Allianz says it aims to encourage suppliers to reduce carbon emissions, recycle waste, use renewable energy, and consider biodiversity elements for their premises.

Transparency

Apart from environmental commitments, the insurer added it would like suppliers to set themselves social targets, such as paying all employees the national living wage, reducing pay gaps, and providing fair opportunities to everyone.

In terms of governance goals, it encourages them to set whistleblowing mechanisms into their business practices and to ensure all tendering activities are open and transparent.

While these objectives aren’t binding, Allianz said it would be encouraging suppliers to embed them in their operations and supply chain, ensuring ESG is a core consideration.

The insurer highlighted that suppliers should be able to track their own performance in a reportable format, which could then be used to drive better outcomes.

Action

At group level, Allianz is part of the Net-Zero Owner Alliance and the Net-Zero Insurance Alliance.

The groups are two UN-convened initiatives that are meant to see investors and insurers shift their portfolios and activities to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050

Earlier this year, the insurer swapped its flagship Manchester office for a sustainable building, equipped with solar panels and electric car charging points, as well as sensors for lighting and taps.

Allianz says it has also reduced the environmental impact of its operations in the UK. Between 2010 and 2020, it reported cutting its waste by 89%, its CO2 emissions by 79%, its paper consumption by 61%, and its water consumption by 29%.

Through the sustainable procurement charter, the insurer pledges it will further reduce its climate footprint.

