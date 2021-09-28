Ataraxia adds Open GI’s Simon Hughes to board
Simon Hughes has joined Ataraxia as a non-executive director.
He was previously chief operating officer and executive board member for Open GI and responsible for software development and delivery, as well as a background in customer services and technical operations at the software house.
Prior to taking the COO post he was sales director for 10 years.
Leadership
Hughes will sit on the Ataraxia Board as a non-executive director and, Ataraxia stated, will help keep the management team on
