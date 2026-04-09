Macquarie-backed MGA rolls out first product line
Macquarie-backed managing general agent Longbrook Insurance has announced its first product roll out to brokers.
Supported by what it describes as “long term underwriting capacity,” Longbrook has launched into the transactional liability space offering solutions to support mergers and acquisitions globally including warranty and indemnity insurance (representations and warranties insurance) and tax liability insurance.
Additional product lines, including renewables and title insurance, are expected to follow later this year, with energy tipped to be next.
Our focus is on providing consistent, client-driven
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Arch promotes McGrady to head of casualty
Arch Insurance has promoted Mark McGrady to head of casualty – UK regional division.
Dual hails mid-market broker opportunities as it increases cyber limits
Dual has widened the scope of its global cyber and technology capabilities with a revised strategic partnership.
Ex-DLG/LV claims boss Milliner joins Axa
Axa Insurance UK has appointed Martin Milliner as chief claims transformation officer.
Willis renews deal with Premium Credit
Willis has renewed its partnership with Premium Credit for a further three years, extending the 23-year-old relationship.
Aviva to complete commercial combined overhaul with final module launch
Aviva is poised to complete the overhaul of its digital commercial combined insurance proposition, with the launch of its final standalone module, money insurance, available from May.
Iprism maintains growth run post MBO
Iprism Underwriting Agency boosted turnover by 8.9% in the year ended 30 June 2025, maintaining its expansion streak since a management buyout in 2021.
Biba renews travel scheme with MGA
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its member scheme with Jackson Lee Underwriting for holiday, sports and business travel insurance.
MGA Optio expands marine offering with UK deal
Optio Group has bought London-based managing general agent Gardian Marine for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approval.