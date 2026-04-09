Macquarie-backed MGA rolls out first product line

Macquarie-backed managing general agent Longbrook Insurance has announced its first product roll out to brokers.

Supported by what it describes as “long term underwriting capacity,” Longbrook has launched into the transactional liability space offering solutions to support mergers and acquisitions globally including warranty and indemnity insurance (representations and warranties insurance) and tax liability insurance.

Additional product lines, including renewables and title insurance, are expected to follow later this year, with energy tipped to be next.

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