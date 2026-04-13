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Biba 2026 Countdown: Pen Underwriting’s Nick Milton

Nick Milton Pen
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 4 minutes

With the Biba Conference 2026 kicking off a month today Nick Milton, head of sales and distribution for the UK and Europe at Pen Underwriting, looks forward to the early morning calm before the storm and gives advice on how to avoid doing 20,000 steps that result in achieving very little.

The tagline for the 2026 Biba conference is ‘Time:To’. In your view, what is it “Time: To Do…” over the next 12 months if you are an ambitious insurance broker looking to prosper?

If you’re an ambitious broker, it’s Time:To get properly focused. The market isn’t short of capacity – it’s short of clarity. Double down on the sectors you genuinely understand, invest in people who can advise rather than just transact, and stop trying to be everything to everyone. 

The brokers who will prosper are the

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