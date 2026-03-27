Meet the MGA: Kovrilo co-founder and commercial director Sonia Habib

Kovrilo co-founder Sonia Habib speaks to Jonathan Swift about how its use of technology, adherence to claims excellence and a pick n’ mix modular approach means the start-up MGA is much more than just another commercial combined player.

Why did you and fellow co-founder/CEO Tim [Smith] leave Jensten to set up Kovrilo?

There was a mix of reasons. We could see a gap in the commercial combined market especially around optionality, speed of service and claims. Another factor was the point I was at in my career; I felt that I had enough knowledge to fly the flag myself.

Tim and I have worked very closely together over the years, know each other very well on a business level, and when entering any business partnership you have to be