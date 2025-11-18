Motor MGA strikes long term capacity deal with Antares

Specialist motor fleet underwriting agency Century Underwriting has secured a long-term capacity partnership with Antares Insurance Company.

The Chelmsford-based MGA described the deal as “transformational” in its plans to “drive underwriting expansion, product innovation, and sustainable growth across specialty lines”.

At AICL, we partner with businesses that consistently demonstrate underwriting discipline and deep market insight.Pantelis Koulovasilopoulos, CEO of Antares Retail

Effective 1 December 2025, the partnership covers Century, its sub brand ‘Cognition,’ and also includes advanced data analytics collaboration, real-time