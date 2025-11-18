 Skip to main content
Motor MGA strikes long term capacity deal with Antares

Deal
    • Insurance Age staff

Specialist motor fleet underwriting agency Century Underwriting has secured a long-term capacity partnership with Antares Insurance Company.

The Chelmsford-based MGA described the deal as “transformational” in its plans to “drive underwriting expansion, product innovation, and sustainable growth across specialty lines”.

At AICL, we partner with businesses that consistently demonstrate underwriting discipline and deep market insight.Pantelis Koulovasilopoulos, CEO of Antares Retail

Effective 1 December 2025, the partnership covers Century, its sub brand ‘Cognition,’ and also includes advanced data analytics collaboration, real-time

Gary Gallen Rradar
Meet the MGA: rrelentless

Looking to shift the agenda from reactive claims handling to proactive data-driven risk prevention, Gary Gallen, founder and CEO of the rradar group of companies, pictured, outlines his plans for its MGA rrelentless including product diversification and gaining full authorisation.

