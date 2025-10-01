MGA completes MBO from broker parent

Blackthorn has sold its MGA subsidiary Samphire Risk via a CEO-led buyout backed by Kantara Capital.

The risk advisor and Lloyd’s insurance broker described the transaction as “a pivotal step in Blackthorn’s strategy, enabling the business to sharpen its focus on core advisory and insurance capabilities in malicious risk and hostile environment sectors”.

It added: “By reallocating capital and resources, Blackthorn is positioned to accelerate growth and strengthen its market leadership.”

Ex-Hiscox team

Samphire Risk was established in 2021 by the former Hiscox duo CEO Charlie Hanbury, pictured, who